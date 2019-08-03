wrestling / News
Scenic City Invitational First Round Results 8.02.19: Marko Stunt in Action
– Round 1 of the Scenic City Invitational was held last night at the Soddy Daisy High School in Daisy, Tennessee. The first round of the tournament featured Marko Stunt, Slim J, B-Boy, and more in action. You can check out those results, courtesy of Fightful, below.
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Slim J defeats B-Boy
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Kevin Ku defeats Nick Iggy
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Marko Stunt defeats Billy Buck
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: O’Shay Edwards defeats JD Drake
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Matt Tremont defeats Brett Ison
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: AC Mack defeats Jaden Newman
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Daniel Makabe defeats Tony Deppen
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Anthony Henry vs. Joey Lynch ends in a time limit draw.
@IRONELBOW88 putting @TremontCZW through an f’n door #SCI2019 pic.twitter.com/wrUmd9o8oA
— Wrasslin' on SoBros Network (@SoBrosWrasslin) August 3, 2019
.@TheJoeyLynch20 vs @Antnyhenry ends in a time-limit draw. #SCI2019 pic.twitter.com/0wmMmynNyd
— FOW Radio (@FOWRadio) August 3, 2019
Off to the races #SCI2019 pic.twitter.com/bZVI2za0ar
— Wrasslin' on SoBros Network (@SoBrosWrasslin) August 2, 2019
Iggy and Ku are here to show out #SCI2019 pic.twitter.com/kCP9zuhM8a
— TheWrasslinSinger (@SoBroMose) August 3, 2019
My god, the level of man meat is high#SCI2019 pic.twitter.com/h05wSGDzlH
— Alex @ SCI (@ContrarianAlex) August 3, 2019
