Scenic City Invitational First Round Results 8.02.19: Marko Stunt in Action

– Round 1 of the Scenic City Invitational was held last night at the Soddy Daisy High School in Daisy, Tennessee. The first round of the tournament featured Marko Stunt, Slim J, B-Boy, and more in action. You can check out those results, courtesy of Fightful, below.

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Slim J defeats B-Boy

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Kevin Ku defeats Nick Iggy

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Marko Stunt defeats Billy Buck

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: O’Shay Edwards defeats JD Drake

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Matt Tremont defeats Brett Ison

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: AC Mack defeats Jaden Newman

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Daniel Makabe defeats Tony Deppen

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2019 First Round Match: Anthony Henry vs. Joey Lynch ends in a time limit draw.

Iggy and Ku are here to show out #SCI2019 pic.twitter.com/kCP9zuhM8a — TheWrasslinSinger (@SoBroMose) August 3, 2019