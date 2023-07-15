Scenic City Invitational Tournament Night One Results: Timothy Thatcher, 1 Called Manders, More Advance

Scenic City Invitational held the first night of the SCI Tournament last night at TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Bobby Flaco def. Rico Gonzalez

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Sawyer Wreck def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: BK Westbrook def. Mike Jackson

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Adam Priest def. Shazza McKenzie

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Jaden Newman vs. Suge D went to a no contest

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Landon Hale def. Eli Knight

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: 1 Called Manders def. Noah Hossman

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Timothy Thatcher def. Tank

Sawyer Wreck drove a tack covered cactus into John Wayne Murdoch’s dick and moves on to the next round! #SCI2023 pic.twitter.com/g7wDvwypqa — 💖💜💙 Prideful Ashley 💙💜💖 (@misskittyf) July 14, 2023