wrestling / News

Scenic City Invitational Tournament Night One Results: Timothy Thatcher, 1 Called Manders, More Advance

July 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Timothy Thatcher AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Scenic City Invitational held the first night of the SCI Tournament last night at TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Bobby Flaco def. Rico Gonzalez
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Sawyer Wreck def. John Wayne Murdoch
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: BK Westbrook def. Mike Jackson
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Adam Priest def. Shazza McKenzie
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Jaden Newman vs. Suge D went to a no contest
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Landon Hale def. Eli Knight
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: 1 Called Manders def. Noah Hossman
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Timothy Thatcher def. Tank

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Timothy Thatcher, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading