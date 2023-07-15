wrestling / News
Scenic City Invitational Tournament Night One Results: Timothy Thatcher, 1 Called Manders, More Advance
Scenic City Invitational held the first night of the SCI Tournament last night at TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Bobby Flaco def. Rico Gonzalez
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Sawyer Wreck def. John Wayne Murdoch
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: BK Westbrook def. Mike Jackson
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Adam Priest def. Shazza McKenzie
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Jaden Newman vs. Suge D went to a no contest
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Landon Hale def. Eli Knight
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: 1 Called Manders def. Noah Hossman
* Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2023 First Round: Timothy Thatcher def. Tank
Oh this is gonna RULE #sci2023 pic.twitter.com/ExyVVFl6z8
— BostonNooga (@BostonNooga) July 15, 2023
Sawyer Wreck drove a tack covered cactus into John Wayne Murdoch’s dick and moves on to the next round! #SCI2023 pic.twitter.com/g7wDvwypqa
— 💖💜💙 Prideful Ashley 💙💜💖 (@misskittyf) July 14, 2023
LET THE FUN COMMENCE #SCI2023 pic.twitter.com/StGWeQvMni
— 💖💜💙 Prideful Ashley 💙💜💖 (@misskittyf) July 14, 2023
Skewers #sci2023 pic.twitter.com/Oej6TsMBfb
— BostonNooga (@BostonNooga) July 14, 2023
OWWWW ON THE BOARDS #sci2023 pic.twitter.com/JMu1lyJfp6
— BostonNooga (@BostonNooga) July 15, 2023
Action Mike Jackson lived through the entire Korean War, @bkwestbrookpro was barely alive for 9/11 #sci2023 pic.twitter.com/tU0rO4kHof
— BostonNooga (@BostonNooga) July 15, 2023
