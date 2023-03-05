wrestling / News
Scenic City Rumble 2023 Results: Rumble Main Events, More
Scenic City Invitational held the 2023 iteration of the Scenic City Rumble on Saturday night in Apison, Tennessee. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Jay Lucas, Larry Lazard & Terry Yaki def. Logan Cruz, Shogun & Wheezy T
* Noah Hossman def. Tank
* Eli Knight def. BK Westbrook and Hunter James and Rico Gonzalez
* Alex Kane & Suge D def. AC Mack & Jaden Newman
* Adam Priest def. Damyan Tangra
* Mike Jackson def. George South
* Scenic City Rumble: Bobby Flaco wins
I may not have won the match, but at least I got to drop Dilweed on his stupid head.
Scenic City SCUM-ble forever🥀 pic.twitter.com/uR3CGIP1vM
— 𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙉 𝘾𝘼𝙈𝙋𝘽𝙀𝙇𝙇🔪🪦🥀 (@SeanCxmpbell) March 5, 2023
Me and @Rico94Gonzalez need that 1v1🔥 pic.twitter.com/7nh7Xatcj5
— Eli Knight (@stepupplease) March 5, 2023
oh crap! @SCITournament @Rico94Gonzalez @stepupplease pic.twitter.com/vOQtP52aGN
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) March 5, 2023