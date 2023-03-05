Scenic City Rumble 2023 Results: Rumble Main Events, More

Scenic City Invitational held the 2023 iteration of the Scenic City Rumble on Saturday night in Apison, Tennessee. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Jay Lucas, Larry Lazard & Terry Yaki def. Logan Cruz, Shogun & Wheezy T

* Noah Hossman def. Tank

* Eli Knight def. BK Westbrook and Hunter James and Rico Gonzalez

* Alex Kane & Suge D def. AC Mack & Jaden Newman

* Adam Priest def. Damyan Tangra

* Mike Jackson def. George South

* Scenic City Rumble: Bobby Flaco wins