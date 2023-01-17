wrestling / News
Schedule Announced For GCW The Collective 2023
GCW’s The Collective takes place over WrestleMania 39 weekend, and the full schedule is set. The wrestling series took to Twitter on Monday to announce the schedule for the show, which takes place from March 30th to April 2nd in Los Angeles, California:
March 30th
* Santino Bros Wrestling (11 AM)
* Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 (4 PM)
* DDT Pro-Wrestling (8 p.m)
* For The Culture (11:59 PM)
March 31st
* Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F (11 AM)
* DDT vs. GCW (3 PM)
* Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 (8 PM)
* Emo Fight (11:59 PM)
April 1st
* Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: LA (11 AM)
* Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha (9 PM)
April 2
* The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame (12 PM)
The Collective comes to LA for Mania Week 2023!
*Welcome*@SantinoBros@ddtpro#EmoFight#IndieHOF
*Welcome Back*@EFFYlives BGB@TheBillyDixon FTC@JoshLBarnett Bloodsport@GringoLocoOG Wrld On Lucha@JANELABABY Spring Break
*Ticket Package & Streaming info coming Tuesday* pic.twitter.com/2Gu23OUh0Z
— TheCollective2023 (@collective2023) January 17, 2023
