Schedule Announced For NJPW G1 Climax 35

NJPW has announced the schedule for the G1 Climax 35. The company announced the dates and locations for this year’s tournament on Monday, as you can see below.

The full schedule is as follows:

OPENING WEEKEND- July 19 & 20: Hokkaido- Hokkai Kita Yell

NIGHT 3- July 23: Sendai: Sendai Sun Plaza Hall

NIGHT 4- July 24: Nagaoka- Ao-re Nagaoka

NIGHTS 5 & 6- July 25 & 26: Tokyo- Ota-ku Gymnasium

NIGHT 7- July 27: Nagoya- Port Messe Nagoya

NIGHT 8- July 30: Osaka- Yamato Arena

NIGHT 9- August 1: Kagawa- Sun Messe Kagawa

NIGHT 10- August 2: Hiroshima- Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

NIGHT 11- August 3: Fukuoka- Fukuoka International Convention Center

NIGHT 12- August 5: Osaka- Intex Osaka

NIGHT 13- August 7: Tokyo- Korakuen Hall

NIGHT 14- August 8: Yokohama- Yokohama Budokan

NIGHT 15- August 10: Gunma- G Messe Gunma

NIGHT 16- August 13: Hamamatsu- Act City Hamamatsu

NIGHT 17- August 14: Tokyo- Korakuen Hall

NIGHTS 18 & 19- August 16 & 17: Tokyo- Ariake Arena