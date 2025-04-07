wrestling / News
Schedule Announced For NJPW G1 Climax 35
NJPW has announced the schedule for the G1 Climax 35. The company announced the dates and locations for this year’s tournament on Monday, as you can see below.
The full schedule is as follows:
OPENING WEEKEND- July 19 & 20: Hokkaido- Hokkai Kita Yell
NIGHT 3- July 23: Sendai: Sendai Sun Plaza Hall
NIGHT 4- July 24: Nagaoka- Ao-re Nagaoka
NIGHTS 5 & 6- July 25 & 26: Tokyo- Ota-ku Gymnasium
NIGHT 7- July 27: Nagoya- Port Messe Nagoya
NIGHT 8- July 30: Osaka- Yamato Arena
NIGHT 9- August 1: Kagawa- Sun Messe Kagawa
NIGHT 10- August 2: Hiroshima- Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
NIGHT 11- August 3: Fukuoka- Fukuoka International Convention Center
NIGHT 12- August 5: Osaka- Intex Osaka
NIGHT 13- August 7: Tokyo- Korakuen Hall
NIGHT 14- August 8: Yokohama- Yokohama Budokan
NIGHT 15- August 10: Gunma- G Messe Gunma
NIGHT 16- August 13: Hamamatsu- Act City Hamamatsu
NIGHT 17- August 14: Tokyo- Korakuen Hall
NIGHTS 18 & 19- August 16 & 17: Tokyo- Ariake Arena
