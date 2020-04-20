wrestling / News

Schedule For The Rest Of Dark Side of the Ring Season Two

April 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dark Side of the Ring

The second season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring is in full swing, with several episodes already airing. There are still plenty of episodes left, however, with the show running through May. Here’s the schedule:

April 21: Dino Bravo
April 28: Dr. D David Schultz
May 5: Herb Abrams & The UWF
May 12: The Road Warriors
May 19: Owen Hart

