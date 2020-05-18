Schedule For Tomorrow’s Dark Side of the Ring Programming, Including Season Two Finale

VICE TV has revealed the schedule for tomorrow night’s wrestling-related content, including the season two finale of Dark Side of the Ring.

8:30 PM ET: DARK SIDE OF THE RING – THE LAST RIDE OF THE ROAD WARRIORS – EXTENDED CUT (Includes bonus footage.): “The inside story of how wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership is undone when one half of the powerhouse duo slides into alcohol and substance abuse.”

9:30 PM ET: AFTER DARK – AFTER THE ROAD WARRIORS: “Joe “Animal” Laurinaitis, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and Bushwhacker Luke Williams join Chris Gethard to dive deeper into the story of wrestling’s ultimate tag team, the Road Warriors.”

10:30 PM ET: DARK SIDE OF THE RING – THE FINAL DAYS OF OWEN HART: “In 1999, Owen Hart fell 80 feet to his death in a stunt that went tragically wrong. Bravely reliving his final day, his widow Martha reveals the mistakes that took his life.”