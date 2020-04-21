wrestling / News
WWE News: Schedule For Tonight’s FOX Sports 1 WWE Programming, Stock Closes Down
– FOX Sports 1 has posted the schedule for tonight’s WWE programming on the network, including WWE Backstage and more. You can see the schedule in the below tweet; it includes a “Best Of” Becky Lynch special at 7:00 PM ET, the WWE 24 on Ronda Rousey at 8:00, a Charlotte Flair “Best OF” at 9:00 and the Lynch WWE 24 episode at 10:00. The block caps off with the all-women panel of WWE Backstage, which includes Maria Menuonos and Natalya.
Tonight, the #WomensRevolution comes to @FS1 beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Then stay tuned for a special women-only edition of #WWEBackstage at 11:00 PM ET.
Panel: @ReneeYoungWWE, @RealPaigeWWE, @WWEEmberMoon & WWE HOFer @TheBethPhoenix
Special Guests: @NatByNature & @mariamenounos pic.twitter.com/yVyXNXVWhv
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 21, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $39.53 on Tuesday, down $1.04 (2.53%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 2.67% on the day.
