Impact News: Schedule For This Month’s Impact in 60 Episodes, Latest Impact Backstage Video, Ethan Page Vlog

– Details have been revealed for the next few weeks of Impact in 60 on AXS TV. PWInsider reports that the following episodes are set for this month for the show, which airs after Impact:

* June 10th: The high-flying X-Division Championship featuring Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels

* June 16th: Greatest Impact World Heavyweighty Championship Matches – Kurt Angle and Austin Aries featured.

* June 23rd: Aces and Eights, including Jeff Hardy vs. Bully Ray.

* June 30th: Mick Foley’s Most Epic Battles, vs. Samoa Joe, Sting and more.

– The company posted the latest Impact Wrestling Backstage video, with the backstage vignettes from this week’s episode:

– Ethan Page’s latest vlog is online from backstage during the company’s Nashville tapings: