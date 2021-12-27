wrestling / News
Schedule For Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV This Thursday
December 27, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling returns with the second part of their Best of 2021 special this Thursday, and AXS TV’s full slate of Impact content that day is online. You can see the full schedule below, per PWInsider:
* 3 PM: Impact Wrestling Tag Team Tournament 2014
* 7 PM: Before the Impact
* 8 PM: Impact Wrestling – Best of 2021 Part Two
* 10 PM: Impact in 60: Best of Impact Wrestling’s Holiday Season
* 11 PM: Impact Wrestling – Best of 2021 Part Two (Repeat)
* 1 AM: Impact in 60: Best of Impact Wrestling’s Holiday Season.
* 2 AM: Impact in 60: Best of Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun.
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Seemingly Confirms She’s Still In A Relationship With Andrade el Idolo
- Jim Ross On WWE Creating Undisputed Title In 2001, Decision For Chris Jericho To Become First Champion
- Jeff Jarrett On Jerry Lawler’s Career As In-Ring Performer, Lawler Being One Of the Most Well-Rounded Stars In Wrestling History
- Matt Hardy Weighs In On Potentially Reuniting With Jeff Hardy in AEW