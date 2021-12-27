Schedule For Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV This Thursday

Impact Wrestling returns with the second part of their Best of 2021 special this Thursday, and AXS TV’s full slate of Impact content that day is online. You can see the full schedule below, per PWInsider:

* 3 PM: Impact Wrestling Tag Team Tournament 2014

* 7 PM: Before the Impact

* 8 PM: Impact Wrestling – Best of 2021 Part Two

* 10 PM: Impact in 60: Best of Impact Wrestling’s Holiday Season

* 11 PM: Impact Wrestling – Best of 2021 Part Two (Repeat)

* 1 AM: Impact in 60: Best of Impact Wrestling’s Holiday Season.

* 2 AM: Impact in 60: Best of Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun.