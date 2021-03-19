wrestling / News
Schedule Of A&E Biographies Of WWE Stars, Starting With Steve Austin On April 18
As previously reported, the A&E Biography special for Stone Cold Steve Austin will debut on April 18, along with the premiere of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. It will be one of eight specials about WWE superstars. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an updated schedule for all eight documentaries.
April 18: Stone Cold Steve Austin
April 25: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage
May 2: ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper
May 9: Booker T
May 16: Shawn Michaels
May 23: Bret Hart
May 30: Mick Foley
June 6: The Ultimate Warrior
It should be noted the Foley documentary will be on the same night as AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV.
