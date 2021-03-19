Schedule Of A&E Biographies Of WWE Stars, Starting With Steve Austin On April 18

As previously reported, the A&E Biography special for Stone Cold Steve Austin will debut on April 18, along with the premiere of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. It will be one of eight specials about WWE superstars. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an updated schedule for all eight documentaries.

April 18: Stone Cold Steve Austin

April 25: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

May 2: ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper

May 9: Booker T

May 16: Shawn Michaels

May 23: Bret Hart

May 30: Mick Foley

June 6: The Ultimate Warrior

It should be noted the Foley documentary will be on the same night as AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV.