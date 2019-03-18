wrestling / News
WWE News: Schedule Of Free WWE Signings During Wrestlemania Week, 5 Things You Need To Know Before RAW, Rusev Appearing On TNT Series
– Here is the current schedule for the free WWE signings during Wrestlemania week:
Wednesday 4/4 – The Usos at the Wrestlemania Store at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (AXXESS) at 1 PM. Wristbands will be given out at 9 AM.
Thursday 4/5 – Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins at the Wrestlemania Store at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (AXXESS) at 11 AM. Wristbands will be given out at 9 AM.
Thursday 4/5 – R-Truth & Carmella at WWE Pop-Up Store at the Barclays Center at 11 AM.
Saturday 4/6 – Matt & Jeff Hardy at Met Life Stadium Store at 11 AM.
Monday 4/8 – Alexa Bliss at the Wrestlemania Store at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (AXXESS) at 11 AM. Wristbands will be given out at 9 AM.
– WWE has released a new video with five things you need to know before tonight’s episode of RAW.
– TNT has posted to Twitter to tease an appearance by Rusev on an upcoming episode of “Drop the Mic”
A Bulgarian and a billionaire walk onto a stage…😳 #DropTheMic @RusevBUL @LanaWWE @MCuban pic.twitter.com/Dwg0GTVhug
— Drop The Mic on TNT (@DropTheMicTNT) March 18, 2019
