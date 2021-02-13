wrestling / News
Schedule Set For IWTV’s Showcase Of The Independents For WrestleMania Weekend
IWTV has announced the schedule for their “Showcase Of The Independents” WrestleMania weekend events. The company announced the lineup of events for the series, which you can see below, on Friday.
Showcase on the Independents takes place from April 8th through the 10th and streams on IWTV.
APRIL 8TH
* 12 PM – IWTV Family Reunion Part 1
* 4 PM – IWTV Family Reunion Part 2
* 8 PM – ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 11
* 12 AM – No Peace Underground
APRIL 9TH
* 12 PM – Action Wrestling & Southern Underground Pro event
* 4 PM – Event To Be Determined
* 8 PM – ICW Pitfighter X: Battle Of The Tough Guys Part 1
* 12 AM – ICW Pitfighter X: Battle of The Tough Guys Part 2
APRIL 10TH
* 12 PM – Synergy Wrestling
* 4 PM – Beyond Wrestling
* 8 PM – ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 12
#IWTV Showcase of the Independents Schedule#SynergyVS: Saturday Apr 10 at NOON EST
streaming worldwide at https://t.co/cd3y5blYGD
from 81Bay Brewing Company in Tampa, FL
Synergy TIX on sale MONDAY 5 pm EST – https://t.co/z3SQnsZvrf pic.twitter.com/c1vZ1sA3vY
— Synergy Pro Wrestling (@synergywrestle) February 12, 2021
