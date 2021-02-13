Schedule Set For IWTV’s Showcase Of The Independents For WrestleMania Weekend

IWTV has announced the schedule for their “Showcase Of The Independents” WrestleMania weekend events. The company announced the lineup of events for the series, which you can see below, on Friday.

Showcase on the Independents takes place from April 8th through the 10th and streams on IWTV.

APRIL 8TH

* 12 PM – IWTV Family Reunion Part 1

* 4 PM – IWTV Family Reunion Part 2

* 8 PM – ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 11

* 12 AM – No Peace Underground

APRIL 9TH

* 12 PM – Action Wrestling & Southern Underground Pro event

* 4 PM – Event To Be Determined

* 8 PM – ICW Pitfighter X: Battle Of The Tough Guys Part 1

* 12 AM – ICW Pitfighter X: Battle of The Tough Guys Part 2

APRIL 10TH

* 12 PM – Synergy Wrestling

* 4 PM – Beyond Wrestling

* 8 PM – ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 12