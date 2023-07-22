wrestling / News

Note on Schedule For Tonight’s AEW Collision Taping

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Logo Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that tonight’s AEW taping may only have ROH matches taped before Collision goes on the air and not after. Typically, ROH tapes before and after the program. The event happens in Newark, NJ. The schedule includes:

6 PM ET: ROH
8 PM ET: AEW Collision

