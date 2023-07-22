wrestling / News
Note on Schedule For Tonight’s AEW Collision Taping
July 22, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that tonight’s AEW taping may only have ROH matches taped before Collision goes on the air and not after. Typically, ROH tapes before and after the program. The event happens in Newark, NJ. The schedule includes:
6 PM ET: ROH
8 PM ET: AEW Collision
