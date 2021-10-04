Schedule For Wrestling-Related Events at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con kicks off on Thursday, and it will have several wrestling-related appearances including from AEW, Headlocked COmics and more. PWInsider reports that the following events and appearances are set for the fan convention, which takes place from Thursday through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Convention Center:

Friday 10/8 at 8:30 PM in Room 406.2 – The Beauty of Blackness in Professional Wrestling

“An industry typically seen as run by and for older white men wrestling has seen an increase in the representation of black performers and fans in the last decade. From the likes of Bianca Belair and Kofi Kingston lighting up the main stage on TV to performers like AJ Gray and Faye Jackson taking the independents by storm it’s clear that wrestling isn’t just for one group of people anymore. Listen to some of the most important black voices in wrestling talk about the importance and beauty of blackness in pro wrestling.”

Appearing will be 2 Cold Scorpio, Cameron Hawkins, Faye Jackson, Jordan Rose, Sugar Dunkerton and more.

Saturday 10/9 at 12:45 PM on Main Stage 1D Hall – All Elite Wrestling Invades New York Comic Con!

“Join the stars of All Elite Wrestling as they take the stage at New York Comic Con once again for a ringside view of their wildly popular wrestling shows airing weekly on TNT.”

Saturday 109 at 12:45 in Room 406.1 – Make Your Own Damn Comic Book! Turning Comic Book Dreams Into Reality.

“Twelve years ago, writer/creator Michael Kingston set out to bring his groundbreaking wrestling comic book, Headlocked to the world…and was summarily shot down by everyone! Today, Headlocked is a sustainable comic book brand thats been featured on Forbes, Sports Illustrated, WWE. com, the Miami Herald, and the Baltimore Sun. Kingston will discuss his successes and failures, as he shows you multiple paths to bring your comic to life and bring it to the world! Topics include: crowdfunding, financing, print vs digital, finding collaborative partners, printing/shipping, customer outreach, and non-traditional marketing strategies as well as several secret hacks! Come with your comic book dreams and we’ll help show you the path to make them a reality!”

Sunday 10/10 at 2 PM – Location: Room 1A21 – Putting Butts in Seats: From Wrestling to Comics with Tony Schiavone!

“Join legendary professional wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone as he discusses the evolution of his new Source Point Press graphic novel BUTTS IN SEATS: THE TONY SCHIAVONE STORY with team members including comic writer Dirk Manning editor Drena Jo and head of talent relations Mike Dockins. The panel presentation will be followed by a moderated crowd Q&A and perhaps even a surprise or two! Immediately following the panel Tony Schiavone will be participating in a special signing engagement at the Source Point Press booth on the convention floor.”

SIGNINGS:

HEADLOCKED BOOTH # 1032

All Four Days – Jerry Lawler, Jake Roberts.

Thursday 10/7, Friday 10/8 – Jim Ross

Friday 10/8 – Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Mark Sterling (1-4 PM)

Saturday 10/9 and Sunday 10/10 – Rob Van Dam, Ted DiBiase.

NERDSxHIGHSPOTS BOOTH #1437

Friday 10/9 – MJF

Friday 10/9, Saturday 10/10, Sunday 10/11 – Danhausen.

Friday 10/9, Saturday 10/10, Sunday 10/11 – Orange Cassidy.