Schedule For This Week’s WWE Programming On Peacock & WWE Network
July 8, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced the new content coming to Peacock and WWE Network this week. The company announced the following lineup for the services set to premiere this week:
July 8
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET
July 10
Monday Night Raw (6/10/24)
WWE NXT (7/9/2024)
July 11
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
July 12
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
July 13
WWE Main Event (7/13/24)
SmackDown LowDown – 10 a.m. ET
July 14
Friday Night SmackDown (7/14/24)