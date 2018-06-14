Quantcast

 

WWE News: Schedule of When WWE is Releasing UK Tournament Matches, Adam Cole’s Entrance in Belgium, Dakota Kai & Biance Belair Hype Next Week’s Match

June 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE UK Tournament - WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament

According to wrestlinginc.com, here is the schedule of when WWE will release the UK Tournament matches from Download Festival…

Thursday, June 14
* Flash Morgan Webster vs. James Drake – 12 p.m. ET
* Ashton Smith vs. Joseph Conners – 3 p.m. ET

Friday, June 15
* Kenny Williams vs. Dave Mastiff – 12 p.m. ET
* Ligero vs. Travis Banks – 3 p.m. ET

Monday, June 18
* Amir Jordan vs. Zack Gibson – 12 p.m. ET
* Tucker vs. Joe Coffey – 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 19
* Jordan Devlin vs. Tyson T-Bone – 3 p.m. ET

– Here is NXT North American Champion Adam Cole making his entrance at Tuesday’s NXT live event in Antwerp, Belgium.

– Dakota Kai & Biance Belair are taking their feud to twitter, hyping next week’s match…

