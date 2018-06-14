wrestling / News
WWE News: Schedule of When WWE is Releasing UK Tournament Matches, Adam Cole’s Entrance in Belgium, Dakota Kai & Biance Belair Hype Next Week’s Match
According to wrestlinginc.com, here is the schedule of when WWE will release the UK Tournament matches from Download Festival…
Thursday, June 14
* Flash Morgan Webster vs. James Drake – 12 p.m. ET
* Ashton Smith vs. Joseph Conners – 3 p.m. ET
Friday, June 15
* Kenny Williams vs. Dave Mastiff – 12 p.m. ET
* Ligero vs. Travis Banks – 3 p.m. ET
Monday, June 18
* Amir Jordan vs. Zack Gibson – 12 p.m. ET
* Tucker vs. Joe Coffey – 3 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 19
* Jordan Devlin vs. Tyson T-Bone – 3 p.m. ET
– Here is NXT North American Champion Adam Cole making his entrance at Tuesday’s NXT live event in Antwerp, Belgium.
– Dakota Kai & Biance Belair are taking their feud to twitter, hyping next week’s match…
Strongest, roughest, toughest. She can keep on listing out words that have ‘EST’ on the end.. but I’m gonna kick that Smurfette inspired lipstick right off her face. https://t.co/OcBkuds8Qp
— dakota ☁️ イーヴィー (@DakotaKai_WWE) June 14, 2018
All those years spent kicking in the indies won't matter against me. I'm still better than you @DakotaKai_WWE https://t.co/ly3eZeXq77
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 14, 2018