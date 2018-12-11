Schedule For WWE Week on USA Network Next Week: New Day Special, More

– USA Network has an updated schedule for next week’s WWE Week programming, which will include a special on the New Day. According to PWInsider, the following is scheduled for the week:

* Monday at 8 PM ET: Monday Night Raw

* Tuesday at 8 PM ET: Smackdown Live

* Wednesday at 10 PM ET: The New Day’s 2018 Pancake Powered Year End Super Spectacular

* Thursday 12/20 at 9 PM ET: 2018 WWE Tribute to the Troops special

* Thursday 12/20 at 11 PM ET: Miz & Mrs. Season One Marathon

* Friday 12/21 at 6 PM ET: San Andreas