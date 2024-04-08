wrestling / News
Schedule Of Monday’s WWE World Events
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s final day of WWE World from WrestleMania weekend. You can see the lineup below for the fan experience, per PWInsider:
* 10:30 AM ET: The Bump Live with Liv Morgan and Jey Uso
* 12:00 PM ET: The Pat McAfee Show Live with Awesome Truth
* 2:30 PM ET: Bianca Belair Q&A panel hosted by Wade Barrett
* 4:00 PM ET: LA Knight Q&A panel hosted by Byron Saxton
In addition, set for autograph signins and photo sessions are The Authors of Pain, The Street Profits, Asuka, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan, Luke Gallows, Lyra Valkyria, Noam Dar, Ridge Holland, Tegan Nox, Trick Williams, and Xavier Woods.
