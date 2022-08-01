Scheduled Arraignment For Jeff Hardy Officially Waived

PWInsider reports that the arraignment for Jeff Hardy that was scheduled for tomorrow in Volusia County Court was waived on July 27. This happened after Hardy submitted a written plea of not guilty back on June 28. There will now be a pre-trial conference on August 17 at 8:30 AM.

Hardy was arrested in June on charges of DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. He was suspended indefinitely without pay by AEW and according to Tony Khan, is currently in treatment. Hardy will remain suspended until he completes treatment and can maintain his sobriety.