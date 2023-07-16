Scheduled Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact Wrestling will tape their post-Slammiversary episodes for AXS TV tonight in Windsor, Ontario. The following matches are advertised:

* Subculture vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin

* Lio Rush vs. KUSHIDA

* Tommy Dreamer & Darren McCarty vs. Champagne Singh & Mahabali Shera

* Santino Marella vs. Dirty Dango

* Josh Alexander is back