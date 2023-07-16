wrestling / News

Scheduled Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

July 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will tape their post-Slammiversary episodes for AXS TV tonight in Windsor, Ontario. The following matches are advertised:

* Subculture vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin
* Lio Rush vs. KUSHIDA
* Tommy Dreamer & Darren McCarty vs. Champagne Singh & Mahabali Shera
* Santino Marella vs. Dirty Dango
* Josh Alexander is back

