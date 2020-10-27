Note On Scheduled Overrun For This Week’s NXT Halloween Havoc

NXT will hold a special Halloween Havoc edition of the show tomorrow night on USA Network, and it appears that the episode will run for more than the usual two hours.

As noted by Wrestling Inc, TV listings for the Halloween Havoc show have it airing from 8 PM ET to 10:08 PM ET on USA Network, which would indicate an overrun for this edition of NXT.

This is nothing unusual for special editions of the show, as NXT has had the same in the past for previous episodes.

Here’s the updated NXT Halloween Havoc card:

*NXT North American Title Match (Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal): (c) Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

*NXT Women’s Title Match (Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal): (c) Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

*Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

*Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez