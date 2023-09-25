What’s Scheduled on WWE Network and Peacock This Week

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

This Week’s Schedule

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Sept. 25

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Monday Night Raw (8/28/23)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (9/26/23)

Thursday, Sept. 28

This Week in WWE

Friday, Sept. 29

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 30

WWE Main Event (9/7/23)

NXT No Mercy 2023 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET

NXT No Mercy 2023 – 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 1

Friday Night SmackDown (9/1/23)