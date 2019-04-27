Tony Schiavone on AEW Potentially Using Classic WCW Event Names, Says He’s Excited for AEW

– Fightful recently spoke to former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone on Cody Rhodes trying to obtain trademarks for former WCW events and them being used in AEW, such as Bunkhouse Stampede, Battlebowl, and Bash at the Beach, and he also shared his thoughts on AEW. Below is an excerpt from the interview:

“I don’t know much about trademark law. I guess they just didn’t think it was important. With the nostalgia that Cody feels for his dad and the fact that he could have a Bash at the Beach or Bunkhouse Stampede and it would mean something — I think that would help them out a great deal. I’m excited about his business plan and the Young Bucks and Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega and all the guys and Tony Khan leading the way. That’s going to be some good stuff, man. It’s a pretty good business plan. There are names that we all remember for good or for bad. I know all Bash at the Beaches weren’t great, all Bunkhouse Stampedes weren’t great, but they’re still iconic names that fans remember.”