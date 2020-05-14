wrestling / News
Scorpio Sky Added to Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing
The Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing has upped its SCU ante, with Scorpio Sky joining the bout. AEW announced on Thursday that Sky will be in the match, making him the fifth named competitor along with Darby Allin, Rey Fenix, Colt Cabana, and Orange Cassidy.
THe match will have a total of nine competitors with a twist. The goal is to grab a casino chip that will grant them an AEW World Title match. However, the competitors will enter every 90 seconds and unlike many matches with staggered entries, the chip can be grabbed at any time. So for example if the chip is retrieved in the first 90 seconds, the match would end.
Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd and airs on PPV.
Your fifth entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @ScorpioSky!
Is he your pick to win?
Order Double or Nothing on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/jS6W8OaVY9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 14, 2020
