Scorpio Sky Looking to Deliver at AEW Double Or Nothing in His ‘Contract Year’

Scorpio Sky has a big match at AEW Double Or Nothing this weekend, and he plans to prove his value in the bout. Sky, who is set to team with Ethan Page against Sting and Darby Allin at Sunday’s PPV, spoke with Alex McCarthy for TalkSPORT and discussed his expectations for the match.

“This is a big match on pay-per-view,” Sky said (per Fightful). “I know it’s a television business now and more people are going to see your matches on television, but I am an old school fan in the sense that a pay-per-view match is the pinnacle and the top place you want to be. It’s a highlight match on pay-per-view. I’m looking forward to this opportunity and many more. It’s a contract year for me and it’s time for me to show what I’m worth.”

He continued, “All professional athletes, we have to go out and show what we’re worth. That’s from a status standpoint and everything else involved. When you get opportunities on the big stage you have to hit it out of the park. Not everyone can do that. Not everyone is a big match player and can come up clutch in big moment. I am someone that can.”

AEW Double or Nothing airs Sunday live on PPV, and 411 will have live coverage of the show.