Scorpio Sky Discusses His Alliance With Ethan Page, Both Wanting Bigger Spotlight In AEW

Scorpio Sky recently discussed a variety of topics on his Wrestling with the Week podcast, including his new alliance with Ethan Page, both deserving a bigger platform in AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Scorpio Sky on his alliance with Ethan Page: “There is an alliance that is taking place here, I don’t know if you noticed or not. if you watched Dark: Elevation, you saw my match with Mike Sydal where I tapped him out with the heel hook. I wanted to hold on to it a little bit longer, crank it up a little bit, tear that me up just a little bit. I enjoy it — kind of makes me feel good, you know? I want to inflict the pain on others that I have experienced in my career and it just makes me feel a little bit better about myself. Then, his brother, who is a friend of mine, Matt Sydal comes out to him to make the save, and then another new friend of mine, Mr. “All Ego” Ethan Page comes out and puts him on his back, on his side, down on his face. Now, next week on Dark: Elevation, you’re going to see the Sydal brothers taking on “All Ego” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky that’s going to be special.”

On he and Page both wanting a bigger platform in AEW: “Here’s the thing, he was heavily courted by AEW. He was brought into the company and they were supposed to roll the carpet out for him. He was supposed to get the spotlight. He was supposed to get big matches on television and they, as he said in the promo, AEW has not fulfilled their end of the deal. They got him to put his name on the paper and then that was it. ‘Forget about you, we are moving on to Christian Cage, we are moving on to Darby and Sting.’ The same thing happened to me. It’s been years now and last year was supposed to be the big grand opening of my singles career and they were supposed to roll out the red carpet for me and it did not happen and so I went to him when I saw [that] he was already, you know, couple weeks in [and] he was a little bit frustrated. I said, ‘Hey, listen I know how you feel. Let’s talk about it,’ and now, you’re going to see what happens next.”