Scorpio Sky and The Hardys Set for Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Updated Lineup
March 11, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful reports that during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan said that tonight’s AEW Rampage would feature appearances from Matt and Jeff Hardy, as well as Scorpio Sky. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Shane Strickland vs. Tony Nese
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter
* Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen
* Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall
* Scorpio Sky to speak
* Matt and Jeff Hardy to appear
