Scorpio Sky Attacks Darby After Allin TNT Title Match Loss on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

Scorpio Sky snapped after he was unsuccessful in claiming the TNT Championship on this week’s Dynamite, attacking Darby Allin after the match. Tonight’s show saw Sky battle Allin for the championship after winning the title shot at AEW Revolution.

Allin ultimately won the match with a small package, after which Sky lost it and applied a heel hook until officials came out. Sky smiled and walked off after the attack. You can see clips of the match segment below: