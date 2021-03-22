Scorpio Sky On Character Direction In AEW: ‘Very Tired Of People Pretending Like I’m Not One Of The Best’

Scorpio Sky has shown off a different side of his character in recent weeks, as he locked in a submission move on Darby Allin after losing his TNT title match a few weeks ago. Sky discussed his character’s direction in a recent episode of his Wrestling With The Week podcast.

When discussing his character, Sky mentioned that while most may see it as a completely new version of him, it’s mostly just a different side (via Fightful):

“A lot of people I know what they’re going to say they’re going to say this is like a new me like, ‘Oh I like this new Sky,’ or, ‘I don’t like this new Sky,’ but the reality is, it’s not a new me. It’s just a different side of me that the AEW audience may or may not have had a chance to see in the past. I think everyone has different personalities, people have different moods, and that doesn’t mean that I’m changing or being anything else.

Sky also admitted that he was fed up with others not including him among the best in the business:

“I’ve said it on the show before, it’s cool to be humble but sometimes, you have to let people know. I am actually very tired of people pretending like I’m not one of the best and so sometimes, I’ve got to stand up and say it myself. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to still be laughing and smiling, you see a lot of that on the show, and having a good time. Then sometimes, I am going to be pissed off and I’m going to hurt people and that’s just how life is, you know, we’re all different, we’re all human, and that’s how — it is what it is.”

Allin’s next challenger for the TNT title will be John Silver, with the two set to square off on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.