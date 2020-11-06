Scorpio Sky Reflects On Chris Jericho’s Compliment After AEW World Title Match, Wanting A Rematch With Jericho

In a recent interview with Fightful, Scorpio Sky discussed Chris Jericho’s compliment after their AEW World title match, wanting another singles match against Jericho, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Scorpio Sky on the build to his AEW World Championship match against Chris Jericho: “We had the tag match first. Which was good. I liked it. Then we had the promo the next week where we went face to face. That was the most fun thing for me, personally. ‘Cause I think Chris Jericho is one of the best talkers in the business. Past, present and even if you want to look into the future, it’s gonna be hard to compete with a guy on that level. I think anyone would agree. He’s amazing. Actually not that long before that, I think maybe a week or two before that, there was one with Jericho and MJF face to face. MJF is one of the best in the business today, too.

“So, I was just like, ‘Oh, man. I know I’m not on the level of those two guys when it comes to talking.’ So, I didn’t want people to compare my face-to-face with Jericho to the MJF face-to-face with Jericho and just say, ‘Oh, there’s levels! There’s levels! He’s clearly not on the level of those guys.’ So, I was like, ‘I really gotta knock it out of the park.’ So, I was hyped up going into that one, man. It was a lot of fun. Some of it was talked about, some of it was improv. We just had a blast and I think it got over. People to this day bring it up to me.”

On what Chris Jericho told him after their singles match and improving as a singles wrestler since then: “The match I felt was really good for its time. It would be so much better today because I just wasn’t a singles wrestler at that time. I’d been doing tag teams, whether it be two-on-two or three-on-three for pretty solid a couple of years at that point. So, I was as rusty as it got when it came to singles matches. So, I wasn’t at my best when it came to my wind or when it came to just executions of my moves and that intensity level. I thought it was good, but I’m always a critic of myself. So, Jericho liked it and he told me that he really enjoyed working with me and he could work with me any time.

“That was a great compliment. He talked about like if this were the old days when you’d go on the road, he was like, ‘I could work with you every night on a tour.’ I was like, ‘That’s really cool to hear.’ Hopefully, him and I will get to get in there again. ‘Cause I think I’m evolving and getting better now. I’m still not where I want to be. I guess I probably never will be where I want to be because you’re always chasing that next step. But, I think I’m a lot better as a singles wrestler now than I was then.”