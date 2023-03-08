– Former AEW TNT and Tag Team Champion Scorpio Sky has weighed in on the controversy surrounding MJF throwing a drink at a young fan’s face last Sunday at AEW Revolution. Sky called out the fans and media celebrating a child being disrespected.

Scorpio Sky wrote, “I’ll say it if nobody else will, fans/media celebrating a kid being disrespected at a show is the smallest dick energy imaginable.”

Fightful Select reports that the wrestler has not been at an AEW show in months. Also, the report notes that he’s scarely been seen at shows since he lost the TNT Title to Wardlow last July.

It was previously reported that the former TNT Champion was dealing with an injury last year, but as of November, he was reportedly cleared to return to the ring for “quite some time.” It was noted that no creative plans were put forward yet for his TV return.

The AEW roster page still currently lists Scorpio Sky at the moment, which would suggest he’s still signed to AEW.

During the post-event press conference for AEW Revolution, President & CEO Tony Khan noted that he had a “serious talk” with MJF over the incident. Meanwhile, MJF said on the incident during the press conference, “Kid looked thirsty, next question.”