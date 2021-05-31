Scorpio Sky On His Initial Thoughts On Teaming With Ethan Page, Expectations For AEW Rampage

In a recent interview on Sunday Night’s Main Event, Scorpio Sky discussed his expectations for AEW Rampage, teaming with Ethan Page, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Scorpio Sky on the SCU split with Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian taking place on Dynamite instead of a pay-per-view: “It’s kind of a television business now. I’m old school, so I still value pay-per-view being the big matches, and I think there are a lot of people that feel the same way about that as I do. The reality is it’s a television business, and a lot of the big matches do happen on TV. There’s never really a great time to have a great tag team like Frankie and Chris split, but it happened on Dynamite which is the ‘A’ show and one of the best wrestling shows on TV. And it drew a really strong rating, so the thing about television, is more people are gonna see things on TV than they will on pay-per-view. So, in that aspect, you’re gonna have the biggest reach on Dynamite, so I’m glad it happened the way it did.”

On his expectations for AEW Rampage: “Me, personally, I think it’s a good thing. One of the criticisms you could have of AEW is we have too much talent and there’s not enough time to showcase that talent, especially on TV. I’ve been a victim of that. So, getting another hour of TV and the four specials a year is just gonna help all of us – the guys who can’t get in the rotation of being on TV every single week. We’re gonna have more of an opportunity.”

On his initial thoughts on teaming with Ethan Page: “At first, I was a little…not hesitant, but a little curious as to where this was going to go. But working with Ethan has been really, really good. It’s something different, it’s something fresh. I can bring a little bit of my personality out more than before. We have this weird chemistry that actually works and people are getting behind it and they like it. I didn’t know Ethan that well when we first started working together, but everything is clicking and it’s working out tremendously. I prefer being the bad guy than being the good guy. It’s a lot easier to make people dislike you than like you. Naturally, I don’t really worry too much about making sure everyone in the room likes me. When you’re the good guy, there are more rules. Ethan and I are having a great time and we’re getting to show our style and charisma and in-ring ability. We’re an oddball tag team, but we’re actually very good.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Sunday Night’s Main Event with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.