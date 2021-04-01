AEW News: Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page Form a Tag Team, Britt Baker Mocks Thunder Rosa

– Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page are teaming up and will make their debut as a tag team on AEW Dark: Elevation. The two announced on tonight’s Dynamite that they are not getting the opportunities they deserve and will be teaming up together as a result. You see the promo below.

Page and Sky will face the Sydals on Elevation on Monday.

"We're not waiting, we're not asking, we'll take anything and everything we want & it starts on Monday" – @OfficialEgo & @ScorpioSky.

"We're not waiting, we're not asking, we'll take anything and everything we want & it starts on Monday" – @OfficialEgo & @ScorpioSky.

– Speaking of Elevation, Britt Baker took shots at Thunder Rosa while promoting the show on Wednesday’s Dynamite. You can see the promo below, in which Baker mocked Rosa and pointed out that her win over Baker, the Lights Out match from earlier this month, “didn’t count” into her record because it was unsanctioned: