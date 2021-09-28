Scorpio Sky Files Trademark on Longtime Ring Name

– Fightful reports that AEW star Scorpio Sky filed a trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) earlier this week. The trademark was filed on Sept. 27 and appears to cover shirts and various apparel. The USPTO description reads as follows:

Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Scorpio Sky has been a part of AEW since its inception. He also became one AEW’s inaugural tag team champions as part of SCU.