wrestling / News
Scorpio Sky Files Trademark on Longtime Ring Name
September 28, 2021 | Posted by
– Fightful reports that AEW star Scorpio Sky filed a trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) earlier this week. The trademark was filed on Sept. 27 and appears to cover shirts and various apparel. The USPTO description reads as follows:
Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Scorpio Sky has been a part of AEW since its inception. He also became one AEW’s inaugural tag team champions as part of SCU.
