Scorpio Sky On The Frustration Of Not Being on Dynamite Every Week, Moving to Singles Wrestling

Scorpio Sky discussed his move back to singles wrestling and the frustration of not being on AEW Dynamite every week in a new interview with B/R Live. Sky was asked about a tweet he made that said that he would “eventually” be back on Dynamite and discussed how it can be frustrating not to be on the show, though he understands why. Highlights and the full video are below:

On his transition to singles work: “I think it’s been great. I love doing singles wrestling, this is kind of the original formula SCU was doing where Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian were the team, they used to be known as The Addiction, they’ve been tag team champions in multiple companies. And I was the singles wrestler. We got a little bit away from that with Christopher Daniels’ injury and the tag team tournament last year were I had to step in and fortunately we were able to become World Tag Team Champions, the first ones in AEW. And so once we lost the championships and we lost the rematch, we had to kind of go back to the drawing board and see what’s next. And what we came up with was going back to the original formula of me being the singles wrestler, them being the tag team, and we’re going to see how that goes.”

On his tweet referencing not regularly being on Dynamite: “Well yeah, it’s obviously a little bit frustrating. And I think that kind of came out in my interview on AEW Dark a few weeks ago. I understand that we only have two hours of television time every week, and we have a lot of talents to showcase. And so, you’re not going to be on as much as you’d like to be on. But I’m a competitor, man, and I want to be involved.

“And I think about it a lot like sports in the sense of, I feel like I should be a starter. And you’re kind of like, ‘Why am I coming off the bench? Why is this guy getting 30 minutes a night and I’m getting 12?,’ you know? So as I said a moment ago, I’m a competitor and I am I’m always going to want more. And it’s that Mamba mentality of always reaching for the next goal, and the next goal, and the next goal. And so that’s kind of what that was about, it was a little tongue-in-cheek, but there was some serious seriousness to every joke, as they say.”

