Scorpio Sky Making GCW Debut At Blood On The Hills 3

October 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scorpio Sky GCW Blood on the Hills 3 Image Credit: GCW

Scorpio Sky will make his GCW debut next weekend at Blood On The Hills 3. GCW announced on Friday that the AEW star will be in action at the Los Angeles show on October 19th.

Sky has not competed in AEW since September of last year.

