Scorpio Sky Making GCW Debut At Blood On The Hills 3
Scorpio Sky will make his GCW debut next weekend at Blood On The Hills 3. GCW announced on Friday that the AEW star will be in action at the Los Angeles show on October 19th.
Sky has not competed in AEW since September of last year.
SCORPIO SKY makes his GCW Debut on 10/19 in LA!
Jack Evans vs Sidney Akeem
Gahbage Daddies vs C4
Chris Bey vs Broski Jimmy
Mance Warner
Yamashita
Brooke
Bayne
Sheik
Vipress
Effy
