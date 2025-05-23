Scorpio Sky Says He’s Healthy, Talks Absence From AEW TV

Scorpio Sky hasn’t been on AEW since late 2023 behind a vignette last August, and he spoke about his absence on the latest episode of his podcast. The vignette from last summer teased his possible return but it wasn’t followed up on. Sky spoke on Creating Character about his time away and how he thinks comments he made on Insight With Chris Van Vliet may have issues he said in the interview. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On not being on AEW TV since late 2023: “My career has sure taken a nosedive, hasn’t it? [laughs] Anyone that has followed me obviously knows that things have been a little different over the past couple of years. ”

On his interview with Chris Van Vliet: “I love that show. To be honest with you, I didn’t lie when I was on the show, but I definitely went out of my way to not make the company look bad. I really obviously wanted to preserve a relationship that has been built over a number of years and I didn’t want to say anything that would poison that relationship. Come to find out, someone there, still, maybe has a few issues with some of the things I may have said. Now I’m like, ‘Screw it, I’m going to say whatever the hell I want now.'”

“It’s something that has been on my mind, I don’t think about it too much, but sometimes I do wonder, ‘What is the perspective? Do people think I’m not profiled because I suck, I don’t have it anymore, I’m hurt, do they they think there is bad blood?’ The reality is I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if there is bad blood or not. I know I’m healthy and I’ve been healthy for a long time and I’ve been wanting to compete. It’s just one of those things where, what can you do? You only have so much say. You have this much [holds fingers close together] say. You do what you can.”