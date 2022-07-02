Scorpio Sky Jokes About Kevin Durant Being Traded to AEW

Kevin Durant is seeking a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and Scorpio Sky had an tongue-in-cheek idea to bring him into AEW. The NBA superstar has requested to be traded from his team, which several teams said to be interested. After a wrestling fan joked that Durant could end up in AEW, Sky posted to Twitter to add to the humor.

Sky wrote:

“Hearing from my sources Brooklyn’s asking price for Kevin Durant is Kenny Omega, Evil Uno, and 3 future firsts. We’ll see what happens.”

One a fan responded and suggested a straight-across trade of Durant for MJF — who, of course, cut as promo on Dynamite after Double or Nothing demanding to be fired — Sky quipped, “Why would Brooklyn trade 1 backstage headache for another?”

