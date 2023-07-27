Scorpio Sky Pulled From AEW Rampage Match Due To Injury

As previously reported, Scorpio Sky was advertised for a match for this Friday’s AEW Rampage against Kip Sabian. However, that may have been a little premature. During the AEW Rampage tapings, Tony Khan announced that Sky was pulled from the match due to injury and was replace by Komander.

Sky’s last match for AEW was on the July 8 episode of AEW Collision, where he defeated Action Andretti. That was his first match back after a year away.