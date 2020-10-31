Scorpio Sky Reveals He Got Positive Feedback From Chris Jericho After Their Match

In an interview with Fightful Select, Scorpio Sky spoke about his belief that he thinks he’s coming into his own as a wrestler, noting he got positive feedback from Chris Jericho after their match last year. He thinks he’s adjusted to the AEW style and could have a better match with him now. He added that he’s proud of their match.

He said he has some experience in MMA and had several fights. He said he doesn’t use as much MMA-style work in his matches anymore because others are doing it. He said he originally had an MMA style in his work to stand out but when it became more common he changed things up. He mostly took dives out of his moveset for the same reason.

He added that he’s not part of the AEW recruiting team like Christopher Daniels but he does give feedback when working with younger talent.