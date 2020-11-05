Scorpio Sky Reveals Origins Of SCU’s Catchphrase

In an interview with Fightful, Scorpio Sky spoke about the origins of SCU’s catchphrase “this is the worst town I’ve ever been in.” Here are highlights:

On comparing the various companies he’s worked for: “Well, very different. All the other things I did were very, very small roles. I appeared with TNA off and on for, maybe, six months. But, nothing consistent. WWE where it’s just a few, I think it was two weeks, in a non-wrestling role. New Japan, I didn’t do any TV or anything. I did one of their live events. I don’t even think it was a pay-per-view or anything. I don’t know, maybe it was. I did one of their live events in Long Beach and I obviously I ran their LA Dojo with [Katsuyori] Shibata. Wrestling Society X I had a couple of good moments on, but all of them were really, really small roles.”

On his time in AEW: “With AEW, obviously, I’ve had the opportunity to be a stronger character and a bigger profile. Obviously, I was a champion and I’ve been in the eyes of the fans a little bit more than I was in the other companies. It’s a completely different experience. For me, coming to AEW almost made me feel like a rookie again. I knew how to wrestle on TV. I’ve wrestled on TV a bunch of times, whether it be local or mainstream stage. But, just the little things that you pick up along the way that are so different from wrestling on the indies or wrestling in companies in general. Everything is highlighted. Any little, tiny little thing you could get away with on the indie circuit is just magnified on television. It really sharpens your tools. So, I’d say that’s the huge difference.”

On the origin of SCU’s catchphrase: “Well, we were all traveling together in Ring of Honor. The Young Bucks, me, Frankie [Kazarian], Chris [Daniels]. We were always doing cross country, from California to Baltimore or New York or Philly or wherever it was. We always had the worst flight itinerary. It was always like, maybe catch your flight at midnight, if it’s not delayed. Then you fly all night to one city, which is usually Atlanta, because it’s Delta. Then Atlanta to whatever town you’re going to get in. Then you land at anywhere between 7 and 9 am. Then you work out, and then you eat, and then you head straight to the building. You’re exhausted, in a bad mood, and sometimes the cities you’re in are—more than likely—the shits. So, we were always complaining about it. It was always like, ‘God, I can’t wait to just get back to SoCal.’ Kind of in a tongue-in-cheek way. I think it was Matt Jackson at one point, who was saying, ‘I want to put you guys on BTE and just have you guys do this. Just have you bury whatever town you guys are in and then shout SCU at the end of it.’ I was the one, I said, ‘I’m just gonna let you—Frankie, Chris—I’m gonna let you guys be the creative ones. You guys just say fun, different things each time. I’m just gonna say the same thing every single time.’ That’s ‘this is the worst town I’ve ever been in.’ It’s funny because when I came up with the line, I thought to myself, ‘Eh, if it gets over, maybe we can put it on a t-shirt or something.’ Flash forward, it’s the best selling shirt that the three of us individually or together have ever, ever had. We’ve had a number of spin-off shirts that have done just so, so well for us. It all is BTE. I have to give all the credit to BTE and to Matt and Nick. They knew it was going to work. They knew it was going to work before we did.”