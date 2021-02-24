Scorpio Sky Says Even With A Torn Meniscus, He Couldn’t Turn Down Ladder Match at AEW Revolution

In the latest episode of his Wrestling with the Week podcast (via Fightful, Scorpio Sky spoke about coming back from a torn meniscus for the ‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match at AEW Revolution.

He said: “First match back coming off a torn meniscus. I like to dive into the deep water and see if I can swim without getting wet. People like to think of things today as a TV business and the TV matches are most important. As an old school guy, pay-per-view is where it’s at and I’m excited to be back on pay-per-view in a marquee match. It’s a huge opportunity. You can’t turn down a match like this. If I had to cut my leg off and crawl into the ring, I would do it. Anytime you’re attached to the name Cody Rhodes, it’s big.“