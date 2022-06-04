Scorpio Sky Says He Strained a Muscle During AEW Rampage Match

– AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky indicated on his Twitter earlier today that he strained a muscle in the opening minutes of his match last night against Dante Martin. Scorpio Sky defended his title against Martin the main event on last night’s Rampage show. Sky stated the following on the muscle strain:

“I went into last night’s match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes, I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully, nothing serious, and I’ll be back to defend again soon.”

I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. 1/2 — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 4, 2022