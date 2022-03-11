wrestling / News

Scorpio Sky Says He Will Only Carry One TNT Title From Now On

March 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Scorpio Sky TNT Title AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, new AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky said that he plans to only carry one title for the foreseeable future. After winning a unification match with Cody Rhodes, former champion Sammy Guevara had been carrying the TNT title and the interim belt.

Scorpio wrote: “I will only be carrying one TNT title from now on as I’ve gifted the other to Dan Lambert to put front and center at ATT surrounded by the countless championships won in the UFC, Bellator, and all the other major promotions. Watch #AEWRampage tonight on MY network, @tntdrama

