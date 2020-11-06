wrestling / News
Scorpio Sky Says He’s Healthy And Doing Well After Getting Pulled From AEW Dynamite
As we previously reported, the match between Scorpio Sky and Shawn Spears was pulled from this week’s episode of Dynamite. Sky had contact with someone who he thought had COVID-19 and while he tested negative, AEW wanted to play things safe and postponed the match. In a series of posts on Twitter, Sky gave an update on his health and said that he’s doing well.
He wrote: “I want to thank those who reached out in concern and let you know I am okay! Once I found out I had come in contact with someone who might have Covid-19 I immediately notified the AEW medical staff and got tested. It was negative. At that point I went out and got myself tested elsewhere to be sure and it was again negative. The person I was in contact with was also tested and the results were negative. So the important thing is I am in good health and eager to get back to work.”
I want to thank those who reached out in concern and let you know I am okay! Once I found out I had come in contact with someone who might have Covid-19 I immediately notified the AEW medical staff and got tested. It was negative. 1/2
— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) November 6, 2020
At that point I went out and got myself tested elsewhere to be sure and it was again negative. The person I was in contact with was also tested and the results were negative. So the important thing is I am in good health and eager to get back to work. 2/2
— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) November 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart On the ‘Ludicrous’ Rumors About Himself & Sunny, Sharpshooter Origins
- WWE Holds ‘Town Hall’ Meeting With Employees, Lays Out New Work Policy & More
- Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It
- Chavo Guerrero Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him What to Do After Eddie Died, Feeling ‘Guided’ Working the Show