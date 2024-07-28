Scorpio Sky Says He Loved Working With Ethan Page in AEW

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star and former TNT and Tag Team Champion Scorpio Sky discussed his career, and his group in AEW with Ethan Page, The Men of the Year. Ethan Page recently joined WWE as part of the NXT roster earlier in the year. Scorpio Sky said the following on Ethan Page (via Fightful):

“The chemistry was unbelievable for two people that did not know each other. I think we just had similar mindsets. He’s a very easy guy to work with. He’s very fun to work with. Putting everything together just clicked so well. I loved working with him, honestly.”

Page parted ways with AEW earlier this year before signing with WWE. Ethan Page currently holds the WWE NXT Championship. He won a Fatal 4-Way Match to win the title earlier this month at NXT Heatwave.