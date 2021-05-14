Scorpio Sky Watched SCU’s AEW Dynamite Match By Himself, Discusses Learning From Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian

The team of Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian is no more after the SCU duo lost its match to The Young Bucks on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Scorpio Sky discussed the SCU breakup on the newest edition of his Wrestling With the Week podcast.

Sky went into his thoughts on this match and stipulation behind it, noting how he watched it by himself in the AEW locker room (via Fightful):

“This was a personal one for me. I sat in the dressing room, by myself, and watched this match. A lot of people wanted me to get involved in some way, but I wasn’t going to do that. The Young Bucks are my friends. SCU, I’m very close to Frankie and Chris. We had a great run and I wanted to let them figure it out. The Young Bucks pulled it out and did what they had to do. Frankie and Chris looked phenomenal, better than ever. It’s a little crazy for me to think they are done and it’s over. I just want to thank those two for all the help they’ve given me in my career and helping take me to the next level. Worst town, no more. Sad days.”

While Sky has formed a new team with Ethan Page, the former SCU member was a key part of the faction with he and Kazarian becoming the first AEW Tag Team Champions.