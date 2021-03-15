Scorpio Sky On His TNT Title Match With Darby Allin: ‘I Just Felt Like The Wrong Guy Won’

After grabbing the brass ring at AEW Revolution, Scorpio Sky came up short in last week’s TNT Championship match against Darby Allin. He discussed the fallout from it on his Wrestling with the Week podcast.

Sky specifically mentioned that he thought the two had a good match, but he also made it clear that the wrong person came out on top (via Fightful):

“The Face of the Revolution vs. The Face of TNT. Our first matchup in AEW. It was the first time a lot of people got to see Darby Allin and I on the same screen at the same time. I thought it was a really good match, honestly. It’s one of those times — obviously you’re competitive when you’re in the ring and you’re trying to win, but at the same time, you know what’s going on. You understand when it’s like, ‘this is a good match,’ you know? This is something [where] you just kind of feel it.

“So that being said, I’m sure people were happy with it. I think it was a really good match, a really competitive match, but I just felt like the wrong guy won. If it was on a point system I probably won most of those rounds, 10-9, and yeah I kind of feel like if it was an MMA fight, that I won four out of five rounds and I [still] walked away without the title.”

Having also just returned from injury, Sky admitted that he’s still working his back to being himself again in the ring:

“Being completely honest with you, I don’t really have my legs under me yet. This was only my second match back from this injury and this time off I’ve had so I’m still working my way back but I do feel like I was at my best so that’s why I’m saying I’m not making any excuses. I do feel like I was at my best, I do feel like I performed really really well, but it just gives me encouragement because I can be better and I don’t think this is over.”

After locking in a submission move on Allin after the match, it seems that the feud between the two is far from over.