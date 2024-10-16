wrestling / News

Scorpio Sky vs. Starboy Charlie Announced For GCW Blood On The Hills 3

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Blood On The Hills 3 Image Credit: GCW

Scorpio Sky will battle Starboy Charlie at GCW Blood On The Hills 3. GCW announced the match for the show on Tuesday night, as you can see below.

GCW Blood On The Hills 3 takes place on October 19th in Los Angeles and airs on Triller TV.

