Scorpio Sky vs. Starboy Charlie Announced For GCW Blood On The Hills 3
October 15, 2024
Scorpio Sky will battle Starboy Charlie at GCW Blood On The Hills 3. GCW announced the match for the show on Tuesday night, as you can see below.
GCW Blood On The Hills 3 takes place on October 19th in Los Angeles and airs on Triller TV.
*LOS ANGELES UPDATE*
Just Signed:
SCORPIO SKY
vs
STARBOY CHARLIE
Plus:
Mance Warner vs Ciclope
Jack Evans vs Sidney Akeem
Gahbage Daddies vs C4
Chris Bey vs Broski Jimmy
Rina Yamashita
Megan Bayne
Effy
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Sat 10/19 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/fhADiZWHZM
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 16, 2024